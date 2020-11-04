Cabinet approves MoU between India, Israel on cooperation in field of health and medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. According to a press statement from the cabinet, the MoU covers areas of cooperation in "Exchange and training of medical doctors and other health professionals".

It covers areas of cooperation in "Assistance in development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities; exchange of information regarding regulation of pharmaceutical, medical devices and cosmetics; sharing expertise for vulnerability assessment for health of citizens against climate risk and public health actions targeted towards mitigation and adaptation." As per the statement, the MoU covers areas of cooperation in "Sharing of expertise for facilitating climate resilient infrastructure as well as providing support for development of 'Green Healthcare' (climate-resilient hospitals); promote mutual research in various relevant areas; and any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon."

Each party shall encourage the participation of the representatives of their countries in round tables, seminars, symposia, workshops and conferences on issues of cooperation, organised by the other party's relevant bodies, the press statement added. (ANI)