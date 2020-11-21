Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls will ensure speedier development in J-K: Krishan Pal Gurjar

District Development Council (DDC) polls are being held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and will ensure that development funds properly reach the grassroots, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:52 IST
DDC polls will ensure speedier development in J-K: Krishan Pal Gurjar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, MoS, Social Justice and Empowerment speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

District Development Council (DDC) polls are being held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and will ensure that development funds properly reach the grassroots, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar. "District Development Council (DDC) polls is an exercise of a right that Kashmiris have been given for the first time since Independence. Central government funds will now go towards the development of villages through Panchayats," Gurjar told ANI.

He said villages in the state were lacking development but people have faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The common man of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing development," he said.

Some parties in Kashmir including National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M) have formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting next month's DDC elections together. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK...

ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also fu...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 6 pm on Saturday. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked cease...

Sri City gets accreditation certification for QMS,EMS from ISO

Sri City, one of the most flourishing Special Economic Zones in the country in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, received accreditation certifications for Quality Management System and Environmental Management System from the Internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020