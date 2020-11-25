Left Menu
Cabinet approves MoU on cooperation in field of Physical Culture and Sport among BRICS Countries

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Physical Culture and Sport signed among BRICS Countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Physical Culture and Sport signed among BRICS countries.

Cooperation in the field of sports among the five countries will help in expanding knowledge and expertise in the area of sports science, sports medicine, coaching techniques etc, which would result in improvement in performance of our sportspersons in international tournaments and strengthening of bilateral relations with BRICS member countries, read a press statement from the Cabinet.

Benefits arising from cooperation in the field of sports among the five countries would be equally applicable to all sportspersons irrespective of their caste, creed, region, religion and gender. (ANI)

