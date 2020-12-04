Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

"Such an agreement would further enhance our close economic and trade partnership, and also reinforce America's support for Taiwan in the face of unrelenting intimidation from across the Strait," she added. China has ramped up its military activities near the island, including on occasion flying fighter jets over the sensitive mid line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial buffer between the two sides.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:43 IST
Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

In a recorded message to the American Legislative Exchange Council, having received its International Pioneer Award for Leadership, Tsai said that with Taiwan's reliance on trade, the island had to strengthen economic ties with trading partners. "Therefore, I look forward to making progress on a bilateral trade agreement with the United States, our second-largest trading partner and most important security ally," she said.

Tsai said she was thankful for bipartisan support from U.S. politicians for such a deal. "Such an agreement would further enhance our close economic and trade partnership, and also reinforce America's support for Taiwan in the face of unrelenting intimidation from across the Strait," she added.

China has ramped up its military activities near the island, including on occasion flying fighter jets over the sensitive mid line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial buffer between the two sides. Tsai said she would "never stop seeking a peaceful and stable cross-strait relationship", but that she would also not compromise when making decisions needed to keep Taiwan secure, noting rises in Taiwan's defence budget.

While outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump remains a popular figure in Taiwan for his administration's championing of the island, including new arms sales and visits to Taipei by senior U.S. officials, Taiwan has expressed confidence President-elect Joe Biden's government will continue that support. Tsai alluded to the incoming administration, saying: "As we move towards 2021, the Taiwan-U.S. partnership holds enormous opportunities for growth".

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK hopes for millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this year-minister

Britain hopes for millions of doses of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year but the final figure will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, Britains business minister Alok Sharma said on Friday.We are starting ...

Heavy rains continue to pound TN, deep depression to weaken

Heavy rains continued in Tamil Nadu on Friday leading to inundation of crops and waterlogging in many rural and urban areas while the deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar near Ramanathapuram is likely to weaken into a depression today. T...

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.We are at a critical phase, Sharma told Sky TV. It is fair to ...

Moody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' rating

Moodys Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources Limited to B2 from B1 citing persistent weak liquidity and high refinancing needs. Moodys has also downgraded the ratings on the senior unsecured bonds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020