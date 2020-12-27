World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Central African Republic votes under threat of violence

Central African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the government, international partners and United Nations peacekeepers seek to hold off a rebel advance. Militias hostile to President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is seeking a second term, have stepped up attacks since the constitutional court this month rejected several candidates, including former President Francois Bozize.

Turkish parliament passes associations oversight law that critics say will stifle NGOs

Turkey's parliament passed a law on Sunday that would ramp up oversight of foundations and associations and, according to rights groups including Amnesty International, risks limiting the freedoms of civil society organisations. The law allows the interior minister to replace members of organisations who are being investigated for terrorism charges, while the interior ministry can also apply to courts to halt the groups' activities under the new law. International organisations will also be included under the law and penalised accordingly.

'The beginning of the end': Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic

Europe launched a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to get the first shots to see off a pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide. "Thank God," 96-year-old Araceli Hidalgo said as she became the first person in Spain to have a vaccine. She told staff at her care home in Guadalajara near Madrid she hadn't felt a thing. "Let's see if we can make this virus go away."

South Korea extends social distancing steps as new daily COVID-19 cases remain near record levels

South Korea said on Sunday it will extend social distancing measures introduced to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic for another six days, to Jan. 3, even as it continues to report near-record numbers of new cases each day. For the run-up to Christmas and New Year holidays, the government banned gatherings of more than four people in greater Seoul and closed down ski resorts and other tourist spots. Beyond that temporary restriction, gatherings of more than 50 people are banned in greater Seoul and indoor restaurant dining is prohibited after 9 p.m. local time.

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but it will co-operate with the European Union on an approach to the sector despite little detail on the topic in its trade deal. From Jan. 1, British-based financial services groups lose automatic access to the EU's single market, and both sides have said new market access must be negotiated outside the trade agreement in specific equivalence deals.

Turkey warns Libya's Haftar and supporters against attacking its forces

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar warned on Sunday that the forces of Khalifa Haftar and their supporters based in eastern Libya would be viewed as "legitimate targets" if they attempted to attack Turkish forces in the region. Turkey is the main foreign backer of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, which for years has been fighting Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA). The LNA is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe. The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.

Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute

Gulf Arab foreign ministers will hold a virtual meeting hosted by Bahrain on Sunday ahead of an annual summit to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row that has undermined‮ ‬regional stability and thwarted Washington's efforts to form a united front against Iran. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing "terrorist" groups. Doha denies the charge and accuses its neighbours of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.

Niger votes in search of first democratic transition

Voting began in Niger on Sunday in an election that is expected to lead to the West African nation's first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents. A smooth handover would be a rare bright spot for a country blighted by widespread poverty and Islamist violence that has killed hundred of civilians and soldiers in the last year alone.

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Almost 10 months after the first Italian patient tested positive for the new coronavirus, Italy on Sunday vaccinated the first residents against COVID-19. Three health workers at the Rome Spallanzani hospital were inoculated shortly before 0700 GMT with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a statement by the commissioner for the epidemic Domenico Arcuri said.