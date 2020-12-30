Left Menu
Development News Edition

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers, Rajnath Singh asks Punjab farmers to think, stop such acts

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab amid farmers' protests, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farmers from the State should think about this and such acts should stop.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:39 IST
Condemning vandalism of mobile towers, Rajnath Singh asks Punjab farmers to think, stop such acts
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab amid farmers' protests, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farmers from the State should think about this and such acts should stop. "Such things should not happen. Our farmers from Punjab should think about this. The acts of vandalism should stop," said Singh in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Meanwhile, noting that farmers are "annadatas" and "backbone of the economy," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly disapproved of remarks such as "Naxals" or "Khalistanis" in the context of protesting farmers and said "allegations should not be made by anyone" against them. He said the government was "pained" by the protest by farmers.

He suggested that farmers who are protesting against three farm laws should engage in a logical debate on every clause with the government. His remarks came ahead of the next round of talks between the protesting farmers and the government.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over attacks on the government over farm laws, the Defence Minister has said that he knows more about agriculture than the Congress leader as he was born in an agriculture family to a farmer-mother and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also born in a poor family. He said that agriculture laws were in favour of farmers and talks should not be held with "yes or no" mindset.

The remarks of the minister came ahead of the sixth round of talks between the government and the farm unions protesting against the new farm laws enacted by the government. The minister said that farmers should hold clause by clause talks on the three laws and the government will make amendments if there is a need to do so.

Rajnath Singh, a former union agriculture minister, said the government is totally sensitive towards farmers and the poor of the country and "their pain is our pain". Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take action against those who were vandalising mobile towers in the state.

Amid reports of disconnection of power supply to various mobile towers across the state, he appealed to protesting farmers not to inconvenience people with such actions but "to continue to exercise the same restraint as they had been showing over the past several months of their agitation". (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD seeks to fish in troubled NDA waters in Bihar

Defection of JDU MLAs to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and the resultant cold vibes between the partners in the ruling coalition in Bihar, seem to have kindled fresh hopes in the RJD which has ended up heading the opposition here despite bei...

EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK - (A)

The European Unions top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United KingdomEuropean Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning ...

Turkey, U.S. in talks to form joint working group on S-400s, sanctions -minister

Ankara and Washington have started talks to form a joint working group regarding Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and the U.S. sanctions stemming from it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.Speaking...

I want to enjoy both acting and life: Supriya Pathak

Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she is not choosy with her projects but wants to work in movies that are interesting and worth her time. Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020