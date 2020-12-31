Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi assures Chhattisgarh CM Baghel of required steps to procure paddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has assured Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of necessary steps after the latter informed the prime minister about the delay in permission for paddy procurement in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:54 IST
PM Modi assures Chhattisgarh CM Baghel of required steps to procure paddy
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has assured Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of necessary steps after the latter informed the prime minister about the delay in permission for paddy procurement in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21. "The delay in paddy purchase will have an adverse impact on the livelihood of the registered 21.52 lakh farmers of Chhattisgarh. The lack of permission from the central government has created a logjam involving non-lifting of paddy at the procurement centres. This delayed disposal is likely to cause damage to the stored paddy," Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister claimed that the necessary permission for delivery of paddy purchased at the support price to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the central pool after milling is still awaited from the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. "The permission for procuring rice from FCI are usually issued by mid-November," he added. It is informed that even after several intimations and telephonic conversations between Baghel and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, the permission in this regard has not been received yet.

According to Baghel, "In the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, the central government in the decentralised procurement scheme had given in-principle approval to Chhattisgarh to procure 60 lakh metric tonnes of rice. After which, the state government started purchasing paddy on support price from December 1, 2020. Till today about 47 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured from 12 lakh farmers."

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Contagion' sequel in the works from Steven Soderbergh

Director Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he is working on a philosophical sequel to his pandemic thriller, Contagion. The 2011 movie, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly and fast-spreading viral disease, received renewed popularity t...

Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities sai...

Poor air quality may affect recovered COVID-19 patients: Experts

Considering the drop in temperature that deteriorates air quality, doctors in Pune city have issued a word of caution for people suffering from lung ailments, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19. According to medical experts, ...

Bank credit grows 6 pc, deposits by 11.3 pc during Dec 5-18

Bank credit grew 6.05 per cent to Rs 105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33 per cent to Rs 144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at Rs 99.47 lakh crore and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020