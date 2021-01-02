Left Menu
Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for another global recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm.

02-01-2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm. Calling it a proud moment for India, he observed that the prime minister has been praised for his leadership during the pandemic.

"The popularity and credibility of PM Narendra Modi has been recognised globally. According Morning Consult, a data firm, his approval rating is the highest among the world leaders. He has been praised for his leadership during the Pandemic. Indeed a proud moment for India!" he tweeted. Meanwhile, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda too hailed the prime minister for the recognition.

"Our PM Narendra Modi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis," Nadda tweeted. Ever since Prime Minister Modi-led government came into power, people's trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically, Nadda stated.

"This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians," he added. "PM Narendra Modiji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups and geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this challenging times," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

