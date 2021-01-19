Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar suspends WTO dispute with UAE as Gulf conflict thaws

A three-person WTO panel had been set to decide on the case in the first quarter of this year. The document issued on Tuesday said Qatar had requested the panel reviewing the dispute suspend its work in order to facilitate an "amicable final settlement".

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:42 IST
Qatar suspends WTO dispute with UAE as Gulf conflict thaws
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar has suspended its case at the World Trade Organization against the United Arab Emirates over measures it said were designed to isolate Qatar economically. The suspension, announced in a document filed at the WTO on Tuesday, follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017.

Doha launched a complaint at the WTO in that year over the UAE's closure of its maritime border to Qatar, prohibition on Qatari aircraft entering its airspace, suspension of handling mail and closure of Qatari service suppliers' offices. A three-person WTO panel had been set to decide on the case in the first quarter of this year.

The document issued on Tuesday said Qatar had requested the panel reviewing the dispute suspend its work in order to facilitate an "amicable final settlement". A trade official said that the panel had agreed to do so. The panel's authority to decide on the case will formally lapse if its work is suspended for more than 12 months.

Qatar launched similar cases against Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, although never requested a WTO panel intervene, meaning the cases are on hold. Qatar also won a separate case against Saudi Arabia at the WTO in June, when a panel told Riyadh it had breached global rules on intellectual property rights by failing to prosecute a pirate broadcaster of sports and movies.

Saudi Arabia appealed against that finding, putting the case into a legal void, because the WTO's appeals mechanism is paralysed. It has also since allowed Qatar-based beIN Sports, whose content had been pirated, to broadcast in Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya govt seeks to meet Shah during his Shillong visit for NEC session

The Meghalaya DemocraticAlliance MDA government has sought an appointment for ameeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit tothe state for chairing the 69th plenary session of the NorthEastern Council on January 23.The decis...

Odisha urges Centre for early release of subsidy for paddy procurement

The Odisha government onTuesday urged the Centre for the early release of the pendingsubsidy for smooth conduct of paddy procurement process duringthe on-going Kharif marketing season in the state.Odishas Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare ...

European stocks slip as lockdown worries resurface

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by retailers, travel and banking stocks, as the possible extension of Germanys coronavirus lockdown raised concerns about the damage to earnings and economic growth.After gaining almost half ...

Independent panel finds critical early failings in COVID-19 response

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response found critical elements to be slow, cumbersome and indecisive in an era when information about new disease outbreaks is being transmitted faster than countries can formally repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021