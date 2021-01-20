Trump pardons his former real estate lawyer Pirro -spokesman

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to Albert Pirro on Wednesday, according to a spokesman.

Pirro, 73, who served 11 months on a U.S. tax fraud conviction two decades ago, previously represented Trump as a real estate lawyer and is the former husband of one of Trump's most enthusiastic supporters in the media, Jeanine Pirro of the Fox News show "Justice with Judge Jeanine." The Pirros divorced in 2013.

