Polish protests against abortion ruling pose coronavirus infection risks, says minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:13 IST
Poland's health minister said on Thursday that expected protests against a ruling restricting access to abortion will increase the risk of rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic countries.

