Left Menu

Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

The White House decision late on Monday said the aluminum tariff would be more effective in protecting domestic producers than the "untested quota" announced by Trump. "In my view, the available evidence indicates that imports from the UAE may still displace domestic production, and thereby threaten to impair our national security," Biden said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:41 IST
Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden will maintain a tariff of 10% on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, reversing Donald Trump's move to end the levies on his last day as president, the White House said on Monday. The Republican president had announced on Jan. 20 that he would exempt the UAE from the tariff on most aluminum imports, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict them.

The exemption was due to take effect on Wednesday. Trump granted the exemption shortly after designating the UAE a "major security partner" and signing a deal to sell it 50 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets.

Last week, the Biden administration said it would also temporarily pause that deal, and some others, to review them. The White House decision late on Monday said the aluminum tariff would be more effective in protecting domestic producers than the "untested quota" announced by Trump.

"In my view, the available evidence indicates that imports from the UAE may still displace domestic production, and thereby threaten to impair our national security," Biden said. "I consider it is necessary and appropriate in light of our national security interests to maintain, at this time, the tariff treatment applied to aluminum article imports from the United Arab Emirates," he said.

No comment was immediately available from the UAE embassy in Washington. Biden did not address broader ties with the UAE or the arms sales, focusing on problems in the U.S. aluminum industry - a sector seen as essential to national security.

Trump first imposed the tariff in 2018 to revive idled aluminum facilities, open closed smelters and mills, and boost domestic production by cutting U.S. reliance on foreign producers, Biden said, adding that need still existed. He said the U.S. Commerce Department had denied 32 of 33 exemption requests from UAE producers before Trump's 11th-hour decision.

U.S. data also showed a drop of 25% in aluminum imports from the UAE after the tariff, matched by a rise of 22% in domestic aluminum production through 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

Chinas top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in Chinas internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet.Yang Jiechi, d...

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Marys after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played ...

NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues

Detroits game at Denver was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first...

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021