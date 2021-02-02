Is PM planning to start war with farmers? NCP on security

Taking a jibe at Prime MinisterNarendra Modi over barricades and roadblocks being set up atthe sites of the farmer agitation at Delhi's borders,the NCPon Tuesday asked whether he was planning to start a ''war'' withthe peasants of the country.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP's national spokespersonNawab Malik also said that PM Modi must question China for allits wrongdoings against India ''if he is so keen on showing hisstrength''.

''Is Modi ji planning to start a War with the Farmersof our country? He should be reminded that they are our owncountrymen who are fighting for their rights. If Modi ji is sokeen on showing his strength, then he must question China forall its wrongdoings against our country,'' Malik tweeted.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders haveturned into fortresses with the police beefing up security andputting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement ofvehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off peopleon foot.

The strengthened security measures at the agitationsites across the Delhi borders come after the violence duringthe Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which394 security personnel were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)