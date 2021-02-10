India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers' concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the country's vast farm sector.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on main highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months in a bid to force the government to withdraw the new laws they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)