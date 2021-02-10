Left Menu

Illegal forex dealers pose challenge to Russian central bank

Russia's central bank is finding it hard to identify and take action against illegal foreign exchange dealers, who often don't use publicly accessible websites and accept payment in cryptocurrency. Fraudsters stepped up online activities last year as the coronavirus pandemic hit the Russian economy and people turned to the stock and foreign exchange markets in search of new sources of income.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:53 IST
Illegal forex dealers pose challenge to Russian central bank

Russia's central bank is finding it hard to identify and take action against illegal foreign exchange dealers, who often don't use publicly accessible websites and accept payment in cryptocurrency.

Fraudsters stepped up online activities last year as the coronavirus pandemic hit the Russian economy and people turned to the stock and foreign exchange markets in search of new sources of income. In 2020, the central bank identified 395 entities operating in Russia that showed signs of being illegal forex dealers. That was twice as many as 2019, Valery Lyakh, head of market violations monitoring at the central bank, told a briefing.

Most operate online and position themselves as foreign companies registered in Britain, Cyprus and offshore islands. These companies have systems for selecting their target customers by location, browser type and mobile phone model. Then they set up redirects to their closed sites through social networks.

Illegal forex dealers do not even try to obtain licences from regulators as they usually don't operate for longer than three or four months. "It is difficult to identify such schemes with the technologies that we use to monitor the Internet," Lyakh said.

Illegal forex dealers often rely on payments and settlements in cryptocurrency as most countries have no legislation regulating such transactions. "Tracking them is extremely hard," Lyakh said.

The average amount of damage to Russians from illegal forex dealers' activities in 2020 almost doubled to 50,000-100,000 roubles ($675 to $1,350).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Oberoi begins filming for Vikram Bhatt's 'Cold'

Actor Akshay Oberoi, best known for films like Pizza and Gurgaon, on Wednesday said he has begun shooting for Vikram Bhatts upcoming horror movie Cold.The film chronicles the story of a woman who emerges from a horrific time and throws ligh...

Jharkhand: NIA unearths high-grade explosives CPI (Maoist) planned to use against security forces

The NIA Wednesday carried out searches in the dense forests of Jharkhands Khunti district and recovered high-grade explosives which the outlawed CPI Maoist planned to target security forces, an official said.The searches were conducted in t...

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021