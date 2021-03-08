Teenager drowns in canal

Erode (TN), Mar 8 (PTI): A 15-year-old boy drowned in in a canal in which he along with his friends were bathing, police said on Monday.

Dineshkumar of Nambiyur, studying 9th standard in a government school in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, got washed away in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on Sunday, the police said.

His friends raised an alarm and some people nearby jumped into the waters and searched for him but in vain, they said.

Later, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel also searched. They could not trace him.

This morning, the body was found about a kilometre away from the place of the incident, they said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, they added.

