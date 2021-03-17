U'khand: Nepal told to remove encroachment from no man's land

India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the no man’s land on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, an official said on Tuesday.

On receiving information about a construction work there, officials from Tanakpur of Champawat district had visited the area and had spotted the encroachment.

Tanakpur Deputy Collector Himanshu Kafaltia said the Nepal authorities have been asked to remove the encroachment soon.

