U'khand: Nepal told to remove encroachment from no man's land

U'khand: Nepal told to remove encroachment from no man's landPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:23 IST
India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the no man’s land on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, an official said on Tuesday.
On receiving information about a construction work there, officials from Tanakpur of Champawat district had visited the area and had spotted the encroachment.
Tanakpur Deputy Collector Himanshu Kafaltia said the Nepal authorities have been asked to remove the encroachment soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Uttarakhand
- Himanshu Kafaltia
- Champawat
- Nepal
ALSO READ
Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India
Biden urged to stop blocking of COVID-19 WTO waiver suggested by India and S Africa
'Make in India' campaign epitomises challenges facing US-India trade relationship: USTR Report
Lamborghini's SUV Urus crosses 100 units sales milestone in India
India reports 12,286 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths in last 24 hrs