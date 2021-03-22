Left Menu

Man shot dead in north Delhi

A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent to BJRM hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:57 IST
Man shot dead in north Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Shamim Khan, a resident of Narela, they said.

According to police, they received information on Sunday regarding the killing of a man at Anaj Mandi in Narela.

Police reached the spot and found Khan lying on Alipur Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent to BJRM hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Khan was involved in cases of snatching and theft from 2014 to 2016, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Monday that Japan would not allow in volunteers from overseas except for some who are deemed essential, after it decided to bar international spectators amid public concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tokyo...

Another senior woman leader resigns from Congress in Kerala

Eds Adds details Wayanad Ker, Mar 22 PTI In yet another blow to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, AICC member and KPCC Vice- President K C Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the partys primary membershipand decided to associate with the rul...

Trump could be culpable for his role in US Capitol riot: ex-prosecutor

Former president Donald Trump could be culpable for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot, an ex-top prosecutor who previously led the criminal investigation into the incident said.Michael Sherwin, the former acting DC US attorney, also...

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 labourers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021