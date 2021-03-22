Man shot dead in north Delhi
A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent to BJRM hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:57 IST
A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Shamim Khan, a resident of Narela, they said.
According to police, they received information on Sunday regarding the killing of a man at Anaj Mandi in Narela.
Police reached the spot and found Khan lying on Alipur Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent to BJRM hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Khan was involved in cases of snatching and theft from 2014 to 2016, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Narela
- Khan
- Anaj Mandi
- Shamim Khan
ALSO READ
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites
Delhi records 286 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 10,921 with two more fatalities, positivity rate 0.31 pc: Authorities.
Over 85% staff of Delhi Prisons received COVID-19 vaccine shots: Officials
286 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.31 pc
Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon