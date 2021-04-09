Nepal to restrict gathering of over 25 people in wake of COVID-19

Nepal to restrict gathering of over 25 people in wake of COVID-19PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:25 IST
Nepal's Health Ministry on Friday recommended to restrict any gathering involving more than 25 people at a time in a bid to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health and Population made the recommendation to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee as a precautionary measure against the rising number of COVID-19 cases in recent days in Nepal and India.
The ministry has also recommended halting physical classes of schools and colleges.
In the last 24 hours, Nepal detected 332 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 279,100.
