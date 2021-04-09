Training at College of Defence Management will enable officers to bridge execution gaps: Air Chief Marshal

Acumen reinforced by quantitative rationale acquired in the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at College of Defence Management (CDM) will enable officers to bridge execution gaps in assignments, said Air Chief Marshal, Indian Air Force RKS Bhadauria on Friday. "The course will also facilitate lateral and divergent thinking to avoid straight-jacketed thought," Badhauria added while giving the Valedictory Address at the CDS in Secunderabad, Telangana.

As per a statement, 159 tri-services officers including officers from friendly foreign countries successfully completed the HDM course at the CDS. The Air Chief Marshal presided over the Valedictory Function and felicitated the graduating officers. These officers will soon be taking up challenging command and staff assignments in Armed Forces of their respective countries.

International participants included 12 officers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The HDMC is a flagship program of the CDM and is pitched at the directional and conceptual level with a focus on the application of management tools and techniques at the operational and strategic level.

The international and tri-services flavour to the course allows varied and unique learning experience for the participant officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)