United States issues guidelines to encourage more interaction with Taiwan

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it had issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan.

"These new guidelines liberalize guidance on contacts with Taiwan, consistent with our unofficial relations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. The aim, he said, was "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."

