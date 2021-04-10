United States issues guidelines to encourage more interaction with Taiwan

United States issues guidelines to encourage more interaction with TaiwanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:05 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Friday it had issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan.
"These new guidelines liberalize guidance on contacts with Taiwan, consistent with our unofficial relations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. The aim, he said, was "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. State Department
- U.S.
- State Department
- Ned Price
- Taiwan
ALSO READ
Taiwan, U.S. to strengthen maritime coordination as China looms
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken says West needs to cooperate more than ever
Taiwan, U.S. to strengthen maritime coordination after China law
U.S. plans on 'going after' smugglers aiding migrant surge on Mexico border -official
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism