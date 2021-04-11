Left Menu

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 5 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:02 IST
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 5 pm.

Following are top stories from the Western Region at 5 pm.

BOM 5 MH-CBI-LD DESHMUKH Corruption case: CBI questions personal staffers of Deshmukh (Eds: Adds latest info) Mumbai: The CBI on Sunday questioned two personal staffers of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, officials said.

BOM9 MH-NIA-COP-LD ARREST Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi (Eds: Adds custody details) Mumbai: The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

BOM2 MH-REMDESIVIR-CONTROL ROOMS Maha to set up control rooms for smooth supply of Remdesivir Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir injections and prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug, officials said on Sunday.

BOM4 MH-VACCINATION-FIGURES Maharashtra crosses 1-crore vaccination mark Mumbai: Maharashtra has administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over one crore people so far, a senior health official said on Sunday.

BES5 GJ-SEER-DEATH Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93 Ahmedabad: Revered Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu died on Sunday morning at Bharti Ashram in Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad.

BES6 MP-VIRUS-MIGRANTS Amid Mumbai lockdown talk, migrant movement seen on MP route Indore: A severe spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and persistent talk of a ''complete lockdown'' there to tackle it has, like last year, made the national highway number 3 skirting past Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub Indore a prime route for wary migrants returning home to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

BES7 CG-NAXAL-KILLED Chhattisgarh Naxal with Rs 1 lakh reward on his head killed Raipur: A Naxal with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security orces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

Jordans King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence.State media showed the monarch an...

Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britains royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. The connection betwe...

CSK's yellow jersey is pride that I have cherished all my life: Raina

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina might have missed the IPL 2020 edition due to personal reasons, but he made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2021 season as he played a knock of 54 runs off just 36 balls against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. CS...

Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords for building $3.5 billion pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and oil firms Total and CNOOC on Sunday signed agreements that will kickstart the construction of a 3.5 billion crude pipeline to help ship crude from fields in western Uganda to international markets. Frances Total and Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021