Left Menu

Nigerian held for duping two by promising gifts

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:40 IST
Nigerian held for duping two by promising gifts

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI): A Nigerian was arrested for allegedly duping two people here to the tune of Rs 4.9 lakh under the guise of sending giftsafter making friends with them in the social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, who came to India on a business visa in 2010 and was running a cloth business in Delhi, was arrested there on April 9. He was brought to Hyderabad on transit warrant, Rachakonda Commissioner of PoliceMaheshM Bhagwat said.

The foreigner was held in connection with two cases registered during August 2020 wherein, he, after making friends with two people in the social media, told them that he was sending them giftslike a high-end phone, laptop among others through courier, the police said.

After impersonating as official from the Customs Department, he contacted the two and told them to pay for various charges to claim thegifts, they said.

Believing this, the two deposited Rs 1,62,000 and Rs 3,29,700 respectively into the bank accounts furnished to them by the Nigerian and got cheated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vázquez latest setback for Madrid ahead of Liverpool match

PDS PDS...

Punjab minister's brother elected mayor of Mohali municpal corporation

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhus brother was elected mayor of the Mohali Municipal Corporation on Monday.Besides Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who was elected mayor, Amrik Singh Somal and Kuljeet Singh Bedi were elected senior deputy mayo...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on shah snan amid rising coronavirus cases

Amid rising coronavirus cases nationwide, a sea of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas converged at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second shah snan of the Kumbh Mela on Monday.Led by their mahamandalesh...

Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels unconstitu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021