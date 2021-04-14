Left Menu

Sri Lanka bans ISIS, al-Qaeda and 9 other terror groups

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:58 IST
Sri Lanka bans ISIS, al-Qaeda and 9 other terror groups

Sri Lanka has banned 11 hardline Islamist organisations, including the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda, for their links to extremist activities in the country and warned that any person who conspires with them would be sentenced to prison terms between 20 and 10 years, according to an official announcement.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a special gazette notification issued on Tuesday proscribed the radical groups under the Prevention of Terrorism (temporary) Provisions Act.

The notification specifies that any person who acts in contravention or conspires to act would be sentenced to prison terms between 10 to 20 years.

The Government of Sri Lanka proscribed the 11 extremist organisations ''in good faith for the purpose of ensuring the continuance of peace within the country and in the interest of national security, public order, and the rule of law,” the notification stated.

Obtaining membership, dealing with their members, promoting such organisations, providing refuge for members, donating money or material, or engaging in any transaction are prohibited. Anyone violating these regulations could face up to 10 to 20 years in prison, Colombo Page said in a report.

Among the banned organisations are local Muslim groups, including the Sri Lanka Islamic Students Movement.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks, Sri Lanka had banned the local Jihadi group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) and two other outfits.

The NTJ suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels here had killed 270 people while injuring 500 others.

A special probe panel appointed in 2019 by former President Maithripala Sirisena had recommended the banning of Muslim extremist organisations who advocate radicalism in the Buddhist-majority country.

The report also asked for the banning of an extremist Buddhist group, BBS or the Forces of Buddhist Power. The panel said that the BBS’ actions had contributed to the radicalisation of Muslims.

The gazette, however, has excluded the Buddhist group.

The panel report was rejected by all political parties despite the head of the local Catholic church Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith urging the implementation of its recommendations which he said would give some justice to the victims of the bombings.

The panel had found Sirisena and the then top security police brass culpable for failure to prevent the bombings despite the availability of prior intelligence on the impending attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca, mining stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Tesco caps gains

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and shares of AstraZeneca, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20 drop in full-year pretax profit.The bl...

AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

With its products attracting more buyers, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited IMPCL, the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.The compan...

Alarmed by rising COVID cases, Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with UP leaders

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with party leaders of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Priyanka Gandhi and other ...

Ten states account for 82.04 pc of India's daily new COVID cases: Govt

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021