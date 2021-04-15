Two Nigerians among four held for selling drugs outside montessori school

Two Nigerians among four held for selling drugs outside montessori schoolPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:50 IST
Four drug peddlers including two Nigerians and a Keralite, who were selling drugs outside a montessori school have been arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs 20 lakh, police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the drug peddlers when they were selling drugs outside Vriddhi Montessori School at Bagalur on Tuesday afternoon.
Those arrested have been identified as Ajah Francis Obasi (34) and Charles Chima (29), both natives of Nigeria, Jasir Thanicheri Kanday (33) and Malang Pasha (30), Bengaluru.
Police seized 200 Ecstasy pills, 153 grams MDMA crystals, five mobile phones, 2 two-wheelers, Rs 4,000 cash and three sharp-edged weapons.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI
