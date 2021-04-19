Poland, Slovakia and Hungary express solidarity with Czech Republic

The foreign ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic, according to a statement published on the website of the Polish foreign ministry on Monday, after Prague ordered 18 Russian embassy staff out on Saturday.

Prague said it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in explosions at an ammunition depot. Russia has dismissed the accusation as absurd.

"The foreign ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary express their solidarity with the recent actions taken by the Czech Republic, our close partner, ally and neighbour," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)