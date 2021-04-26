Russian decision to expel Italian diplomat "unjust" -Italy foreign min

Russia's decision to expel Italy's deputy naval attaché from Moscow was unjust, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We consider the decision unfounded and unjust because it is in retaliation to a legitimate measure taken by the Italian authorities in defense of their own security," the statement said.

Italy expelled two Russian diplomats last month after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money.

