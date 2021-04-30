End of era in legal and judicial history of India: RS Prasad on Soli Sorabjee's demise

Left Menu

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday expressed condolence over the demise of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, saying "it's the end of an era in the legal and judicial history of India."

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday expressed condolence over the demise of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, saying "it's the end of an era in the legal and judicial history of India." Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said: "Sad demise of Soli Sorabjee is indeed the end of an era in the legal and judicial history of India. He was a great lawyer, one of the best Constitutional experts in the country, former Attorney General and a man with profound love for music and immense compassion."

Prasad further said that above all was his (former AG) abiding commitment to freedom and human rights. "Soli Sorabjee rose to great heights in his fight for freedom of citizens, which was curbed during the Emergency of 1975. His demise is indeed a great loss," he added. Sharing his personal bond with the former Attorney General, Prasad said: "I had a very abiding personal friendship with him and I was fortunate to get his good wishes in abundance. His comments, "Ravi! How are you?" will remain in my memory forever.

My profound condolence to his family members, he added. Apart from him, many top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah have also remembered the contribution of Padma Vibhushan Soli Sorabjee on his demise.

Sorabjee died earlier on Friday morning at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.Born on March 9, 1930, Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression.Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003, for his contribution towards the defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee held several offices in organisations of national and international repute. (ANI)

