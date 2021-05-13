Left Menu

Rights groups ask Qatar to disclose whereabouts of migrant rights commentator

The groups said that in response to a joint request from them, Qatar's government confirmed Bidali's detention and said he is under investigation for violating Qatar's security laws and regulations, without disclosing his location. "We are extremely concerned for his well-being, and that he may have been detained in reprisal for his legitimate human rights work.

Qatar should disclose the whereabouts of a Kenyan man who has written about migrant rights in the Gulf state and who was detained by security officials last week, a group of rights groups including Amnesty International said on Thursday. They said Malcolm Bidali, who writes under a pseudonym, was taken from his accommodation on May 4 for questioning by the state security service and it is not known where he is being held.

"Malcolm is a security guard, blogger and activist, who has been vocal about the plight of migrant workers like himself and has written for a number of online platforms," a joint statement from MigrantRights.org, FairSquare, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre said. "A week before his arrest, Malcolm gave a presentation to a large group of civil society organizations and trade unions about his experience of working in Qatar."

Qatar's human rights record has been in the spotlight as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup, especially over migrant workers' conditions. Doha has launched labour reforms that have aimed to address some concerns. The groups said that in response to a joint request from them, Qatar's government confirmed Bidali's detention and said he is under investigation for violating Qatar's security laws and regulations, without disclosing his location.

"We are extremely concerned for his well-being, and that he may have been detained in reprisal for his legitimate human rights work. If Malcolm is detained solely for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression, he must be released immediately and unconditionally," the joint statement said. Qatar's government communications office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Frances Kerry)

