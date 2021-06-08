Left Menu

Indian descent actor in Singapore fined, banned from driving for overspeeding

A prominent Indian descent actor in Singapore was fined 800 Singaporean dollars (approximately Rs 44,000) and banned from driving for three months for overspeeding, according to a media report on Tuesday. Gurmit Singh, 56, pleaded guilty to one count under the Road Traffic Act for exceeding the speed limit at 131-kmh on a 70-kmh limit road.

Singh, who is an actor and presenter, is best known in Singapore for his sitcom character Phua Chu Kang (a Singapore Chinese contractor). Gurmit Singh Virk Chainchal Singh, as per his full name, was unrepresented and turned up at the court in a grey long-sleeved shirt and pants, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Singh told the court that he was driving to fetch his son from the workplace he was interning at when he noticed a ''flapping sound''.

''After I got him I wanted him to hear the same sound, so I realised it comes out at 100 kmh,'' he said.

''Of course I'm not saying I should drive at that speed on that street, but it was just a short (distance). I don't know how I got 131, I wish I knew, but I just ask the court's understanding that I'm not this reckless driver who does this daily. It's just a one-off thing I wanted my son to hear,'' Singh said.

The prosecutor sought a driving ban and left the sentence to the court.

She said Singh has no prior convictions.

District Judge Salina Ishak told him that he could have put his son's life in danger, as well as his own.

''I understand, your honour. I regret doing what I did,'' said Singh.

Singh recently reprised his role as contractor Phua Chu Kang for a song in support of COVID-19 vaccines.

