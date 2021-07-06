Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution seeking 3 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre per month

A resolution was passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday asking the Central government to provide at least 3 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month to the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:47 IST
Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution seeking 3 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre per month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A resolution was passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday asking the Central government to provide at least 3 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month to the state. According to the resolution, the state can administer a minimum of 10 lakh and a maximum of 15 lakh vaccinations daily.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra government is, on one hand, saying that they are not getting enough vaccine doses and on other hand, they are claiming that Maharashtra has vaccinated record number of people. They must remember that state government has not purchased even a single vial, whatever is being given till date is provided by Central government only." "They should thank PM Modi ji for providing the maximum number of vaccines without any political bias. I am sure Centre will keep doing whatever is best in favour of Maharashtra."

A two-day Assembly session began on July 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021