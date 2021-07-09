U.S. blacklists 34 entities, including more than 10 from China -Commerce Dept.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:25 IST
The United States on Friday added 34 entities to its economic blacklist, including more than 10 from China, a notice from the U.S. Department of Commerce said.
Sources earlier told Reuters the additions were targeted over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.
