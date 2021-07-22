3 narcotic smugglers held in Jammu, heroin worth Rs 14 cr seized

The police claimed to have busted a cross-border drug module by arresting three smugglers including a former Army personnel and seized from them two kilograms of heroin costing Rs 14 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that a consignment of heroin is being carried from Khour to Akhnoor on a scooter, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted the two-wheeler driven by Naresh Kumar alias Kurkaa of Mangiyal Avtara village, Senior Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Vinay Sharma told reporters here.

During checking, a packet of heroin weighing one kg was seized, he said, adding the package was bearing '777 mark', which indicated its cross-border links, SSP said. Kumar revealed the names of his two acquaintances -- Kamal Singh alias Kali and Balbir Singh alias Kala, former Army personnel – both hailing from Khour, he said.

Both were detained and interrogated during which they revealed that they had concealed one more packet of heroin near the International Border which too was seized, he said.

The accused revealed that the Pakistan drug dealers hurled the packets of drugs across the border fence into India which would then be picked up by them, Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, police said.

