Olympics-Judo-Japan's Uta Abe wins gold medal in women's -52 kg category in Tokyo

Japanese judoka Uta Abe, 21, won the gold medal in the women's -52 kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, defeating Amandine Buchard of France in the final.

Bronze medals went to Odette Giuffrida of Italy and Chelsie Giles of Britain.

