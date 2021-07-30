Olympics-Judo-Czech Krpalek wins men's +100 kg category
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:39 IST
Czech Lukas Krpalek won the Olympic gold medal in the men's judo +100 kg category on Friday, defeating Guram Tushishvili of Georgia in the final.
Bronze medals went to Teddy Riner of France and Tamerlan Bashaev of the Russia Olympic Committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
