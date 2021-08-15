Left Menu

France relocates Afghan embassy to near Kabul airport for evacuations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:14 IST
France relocates Afghan embassy to near Kabul airport for evacuations
  • Country:
  • France

France is moving its Afghan embassy close to Kabul airport, adding it will remain operational for the evacuation of all French citizens who still might be in the country, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"By order of the President of the Republic, the Armed Forces Ministry will deploy in the coming hours military reinforcements and aerial forces to the United Arab Emirates, so that the first evacuations to Abu Dhabi might begin," Le Drian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021