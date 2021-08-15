France relocates Afghan embassy to near Kabul airport for evacuations
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:14 IST
- Country:
- France
France is moving its Afghan embassy close to Kabul airport, adding it will remain operational for the evacuation of all French citizens who still might be in the country, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.
"By order of the President of the Republic, the Armed Forces Ministry will deploy in the coming hours military reinforcements and aerial forces to the United Arab Emirates, so that the first evacuations to Abu Dhabi might begin," Le Drian said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jean-Yves Le Drian
- Le Drian
- Republic
- Afghan
- Kabul
- Abu Dhabi
- French
- United Arab Emirates
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead
Afghan forces regain control over Guzara district from Taliban