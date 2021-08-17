Biden says U.S. mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 01:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Monday the mission of the United States in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building as he defended his decision to pull out U.S. troops from the country.
Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to suspend evacuations as it came under mounting criticism at home.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- United States
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- U.S.
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan
Pak clarifies Qureshi's remarks on IS; says it has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan
US to evacuate journalists, aid workers from Afghanistan