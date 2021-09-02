Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. military help could make Ukraine behave unpredictably

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:34 IST
Kremlin says U.S. military help could make Ukraine behave unpredictably
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. military assistance to Ukraine could make Kyiv behave unpredictably in its conflict with Russian-backed separatists, and said it regretted the fact of U.S.-Ukrainian friendship in opposing Moscow.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that the United States was "firmly committed" to Ukraine's territorial integrity and offered Kyiv $60 million in new security aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021