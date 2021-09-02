Kremlin says U.S. military help could make Ukraine behave unpredictably
02-09-2021
The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. military assistance to Ukraine could make Kyiv behave unpredictably in its conflict with Russian-backed separatists, and said it regretted the fact of U.S.-Ukrainian friendship in opposing Moscow.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that the United States was "firmly committed" to Ukraine's territorial integrity and offered Kyiv $60 million in new security aid.
