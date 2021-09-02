Kremlin says U.S. military help could make Ukraine behave unpredictably

The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. military assistance to Ukraine could make Kyiv behave unpredictably in its conflict with Russian-backed separatists, and said it regretted the fact of U.S.-Ukrainian friendship in opposing Moscow.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that the United States was "firmly committed" to Ukraine's territorial integrity and offered Kyiv $60 million in new security aid.

