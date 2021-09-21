Left Menu

U.S. top diplomat Blinken discusses border migration issue with Haiti's PM

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2021 07:25 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed repatriating Haitian migrants on the U.S. southern border in a phone call with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Blinken also told Henry "the Haitian people deserve a full investigation into the assassination of President Moïse and justice for this heinous crime."

