U.S. top diplomat Blinken discusses border migration issue with Haiti's PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed repatriating Haitian migrants on the U.S. southern border in a phone call with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Blinken also told Henry "the Haitian people deserve a full investigation into the assassination of President Moïse and justice for this heinous crime."

