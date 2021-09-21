U.S. top diplomat Blinken discusses border migration issue with Haiti's PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed repatriating Haitian migrants on the U.S. southern border in a phone call with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
Blinken also told Henry "the Haitian people deserve a full investigation into the assassination of President Moïse and justice for this heinous crime."
