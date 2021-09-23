PM Modi lauds Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, says government committed to ensure quality, affordable healthcare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, the world's largest healthcare scheme on completion of three years.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, the world's largest healthcare scheme on completion of three years. He said the government is committed to ensuring top quality affordable healthcare for India's citizens and Ayushman PMJAY was key to realising the vision.
In a reply to MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister said; "The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by." "It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Narendra Modi
- Ayushman
- India
- MyGovIndia
ALSO READ
PM Modi meets Russian NSA, reaffirms intention to strengthen coordination on Afghanistan
PM Modi expresses anguish over Assam boat tragedy
Khattar thanks PM Modi for MSP hike; Cong says 'cruel joke' on farmers
PM Modi-led govt's I4C wing saves over Rs 12-cr of cyber fraud victims since 2018
PM Modi to chair 13th BRICS summit today