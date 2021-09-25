Left Menu

IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota gets additional charge of Punjab DGP

Punjab Government on Saturday issued an order stating that Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of Director General of Police.

Punjab Government on Saturday issued an order stating that Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of Director General of Police. It further stated that the given charge comes into immediate effect during the leave period of incumbent Dinkar Gupta.

Sahota is an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988-batch. He is posted as special DGP Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar. "Iqbal Preet Singh Saltota, IPS (RR:1988), Special DGP, Armed Bns. Jalandhar is hereby given the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police, Punjab in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dinkar Gupta, IPS. These orders will come into force with immediate effect," read the order. (ANI)

