Qatar urges 'friendly countries' not to isolate Afghanistan
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani urged on Thursday "friendly" states not to isolate Afghanistan after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.
He was speaking at a news conference in Doha with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TIMELINE-The dramatic first month of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan
UN calls for quick release of USD 1.2 billion aid to Afghanistan
Women sports ban in Afghanistan could be step toward gender apartheid: UN experts
What's wrong with China's construction work in Afghanistan, ask Taliban
Iran resumes passenger flights to Afghanistan - al-Alam TV