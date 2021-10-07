Left Menu

UPSC civil services topper Shubham Kumar meets Bihar CM

Civil services exam topper Shubham Kumar, who hails from a village in Bihars Katihar district, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.The CM congratulated Kumar, who topped the civil services examination 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC. He is now the additional chief secretary of the Bihar government.Kumar 24 topped the civil services examination in his third attempt.

Civil services exam topper Shubham Kumar, who hails from a village in Bihar's Katihar district, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

The CM congratulated Kumar, who topped the civil services examination 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He secured 52.04 per cent marks.

Kumar, a graduate from IIT Bombay, met the CM at his official residence here. Bihar Legislative Council Executive Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM, Deepak Kumar, and Panchayati Raj Department Director Ranjit Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion. Kumar is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune. In 1987, Amir Subhani, a resident of Siwan, had also topped the exam. He is now the additional chief secretary of the Bihar government.

Kumar (24) topped the civil services examination in his third attempt. He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying for the civil services examination 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

