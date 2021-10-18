Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress leader killed due to personal enmity; 4 held: police

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:39 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader killed due to personal enmity; 4 held: police
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder case of Congress leader Kamlesh Narayan Sharma with the arrest of four ''goons'' who allegedly bludgeoned him to death at his home in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district last week due to personal enmity, an officer said.

The four, who were recently released from jail, believed that information supplied by Sharma to the police led to their arrest, Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar said.

The police suspect that they entered the residence of 60-year-old Sharma, a former district general secretary of the Congress, at Central Saunda Colony under Bhurkunda police outpost through a window on Friday night and beat him to death with iron rods and critically injured his wife Chanchala Sharma.

The 55-year-old woman is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The four arrested persons also hailed from Bhurkunda area.

''Their motive was not robbery but to kill Sharma as they believed he had informed the police about them,'' the SP said. The police recovered two iron rods used in the crime, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021