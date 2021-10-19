Embraer and Fokker join up for defense, development and support opportunities

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA and Dutch aerospace companies signed an agreement on Monday to explore opportunities in defense and commercial aviation, including potential new configurations for its C-390 military transport plane. In the commercial aviation market, the agreement with Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services will seek to open opportunities in engineering and logistic support, in addition to development of hydrogen-powered aircraft, Embraer said in a statement.

Embraer is the world's third-largest commercial plane maker. "There is huge potential for both companies in the development of opportunities together," said Jackson Schneider, chief executive officer of Embraer Defense & Security.

"This is a very important step for Embraer's strategy to establish meaningful and strategic partnerships around the globe," he said at the signing ceremony in Woensdrecht, the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)