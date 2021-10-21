2 of family killed in lightning strike in Bengal
PTI | Malda | Updated: 21-10-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 10:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Two members of a family were killed after lightning struck them in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Alal gram-panchayat area under the Gajol Police Station limits on Wednesday when the two were working in a paddy field, an officer said.
Manirujjaman (36) and his nephew Amir Hossain (14) died on the spot, he said. The bodies have been sent to Malda Medical College for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
