France sees final push for Libya elections at Paris November conference

France's foreign minister said on Thursday that a conference on Libya in Paris next month aimed to give a final international push so that elections would be held by year-end and to endorse the departure of foreign forces.

The summit, organised with the United Nations, Germany and Italy in Paris for Nov. 12, will gather regional and international heads of state.

"It will provide the last international impetus needed in support of the elections at the end of the year ... (and) endorse the Libyan plan for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries and support its implementation, to put an end to foreign interference," Jean-Yves le Drian said in a speech at a conference in Libya. (Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

