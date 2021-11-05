U.S. reviewing U.N.-Ethiopian joint investigation into abuses in Tigray conflict -spokesperson
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 00:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Washington was "carefully reviewing" a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia that accused all sides of the conflict in Tigray of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests on the basis of ethnicity, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
In a regular press briefing, Price called the report, published on Wednesday, a "sobering account of... serious human rights abuses and violations by all parties to the conflict."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- Tigray
- United
- Ned Price
- Washington
- State Department
- Price
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IPL teams: Man United owners' interest maybe reason behind BCCI extending date for purchasing tender
United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy
Ethiopia hits Tigrayan forces in third day of air strikes - government
Ethiopia hits Tigray region in third day of air strikes - government
Ethiopia hits Tigrayan forces in third day of air strikes - government