U.S. reviewing U.N.-Ethiopian joint investigation into abuses in Tigray conflict -spokesperson

Washington was "carefully reviewing" a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia that accused all sides of the conflict in Tigray of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests on the basis of ethnicity, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

In a regular press briefing, Price called the report, published on Wednesday, a "sobering account of... serious human rights abuses and violations by all parties to the conflict."

