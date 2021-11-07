Left Menu

Nepal Police arrest 100 gamblers during Diwali festival

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Police in Nepal arrested 100 gamblers from different parts of the country, including Kathmandu valley, during Diwali festival and confiscated around Rs. 2 million from them.

A total of 33 gamblers were arrested from Kathmandu valley on Friday and Saturday while they were playing cards and dices, the Nepal Police said.

The rest were arrested from different districts outside Kathmandu, including Kapailvastu Rukum West, Surkhet, Lumjung and Gorkha.

The police also confiscated from gamblers around Rs 2 million in cash, playing cards and dices. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

