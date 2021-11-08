Law Minister Rijiju to launch Tele-Law mobile app next week

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry on Monday launched a week-long campaign to empower people through pre-litigation advice for rightfully claiming their entitlements and for timely redressal of difficulties.

The key highlight of the week-long campaign, which is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' events, would be the launch of the Citizens' Tele-Law Mobile App by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel on November 13, a Department of Justice statement said. This app would connect the beneficiaries directly with panel lawyers offering legal advice and consultation. A special ''Login'' week is being organised throughout the country for encouraging those in need to seek legal advice and consultation through tele and video conferencing facilities by urging them to visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) offering Tele-Law services, the statement said. These CSCs have been branded as 'Kanooni Salah Sahahyak Kendra' for this purpose. A special mobile van displaying the message of the campaign was flagged off by Secretary, Department of Justice on Monday. These ''Tele-Law on Wheels'' vans would travel a distance of 30-40 km daily, distribute information leaflets on Tele-Law and broadcast films on radio jingle about the Tele-Law services. Simultaneously, text messages in Hindi and English would be pushed sensitising villagers to register their cases or matters under Tele-Law for legal advice, consultation and information. The event would also witness the felicitation of 126 frontline functionaries, including paralegal volunteers, village-level entrepreneurs and state coordinators whose relentless endeavours have successfully given last mile connectivity to the legal aid outreach, it said.

